Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

For the second time this season, the Kelowna Rockets will host a top team from the Central division of the Western Hockey League.

The Rockets host the Edmonton Oil Kings for the first and only match up of the season Tuesday night. The Oil Kings have a 14-5-4-2 record and will be a tough opponent for Kelowna who looks to continue their four-game win streak.

Kelowna is coming off a two-game winning stretch last weekend during a mini road trip in the U.S., where the Rockets skated to victories over the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Tri-City Americans.

Not only will Tuesday be the first matchup between the Rockets and Oil Kings, it will be the premiere of newly-acquired Kelowna forward Jadon Joseph who was traded for on Sunday.

Joseph has 13 points in 21 games so far this season while playing with the Moose Jaw Warriors and will slot in among the Rockets’ top-six forwards as a physical presence to help Kelowna stay atop the B.C. division.

“We needed to get a right shot centreman that can consistently win face-offs,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton after the trade.

Kelowna still sits second in the B.C. division, only two points behind the Blazers.

The Rockets have been getting spectacular defence and goaltending during their four-game streak. Kelowna’s Roman Basran was recently named the WHL’s Goalie of the Week after a two-win, two-goals against and 50 saves in two games last week. Back-up goalie Cole Schwebius also picked up a much-needed 3-2 win against Seattle.

Edmonton and Kelowna last met last year on Nov. 17 where the Rockets picked up a 3-1 win on the road.

