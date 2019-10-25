Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

A Kelowna Rockets’ star has been signed by the NHL team that drafted him earlier this year.

Dillon Hamaliuk signed a three-year entry-level rookie contract with the San Jose Sharks this week. Hamaliuk was acquired via trade by the Rockets at the WHL bantam draft this year and has made a significant impact in the Rockets’ first dozen games with 10 points.

Hamaliuk was selected 55th overall at the NHL draft back in June and was recognized by the San Jose general manager on the Sharks’ website.

“Dillon is a rare power forward with a scorer’s touch,” said GM Doug Wilson.

“He’s always one of the most competitive players on the ice and creates headaches for his opposition. We especially want to thank Kelowna Rockets’ president Bruce Hamilton and head coach Adam Foote for their commitment to Dillon and helping him excel on and off the ice.”

Hamaliuk sits fourth in Rockets scoring with his 10 points and was recently named to the Team WHL roster which will go up against Team Russia at the upcoming 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Saskatchewan on Nov. 13.

The Rockets are coming off a 4-2 over the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday and now have the weekend off before a two-game road trip against the Royals in Victoria.

Hamaliuk and Kelowna return to Prospera Place Nov. 1.

