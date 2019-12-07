Rockets grab win over reigning league champs in first game of road trip

The Kelowna Rockets six-game road trip is off to a good start.

In a 2-1 win Friday night, the Rockets pick up two valuable points with the victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, last year’s WHL champions.

It was the first game for the newly-acquired Matthew Wedman who the Rockets traded for just a day before the Western Canada road trip’s beginning. The former Seattle Thunderbirds captain notched an assist on the game-winning goal in his first game with Kelowna.

Dallon Wilton picked up his second goal of the year to open the scoring for the Rockets.

Kelowna’s captain and Team Canada World Junior’s hopeful Nolan Foote notched his 14th goal of the campaign with the game-winning goal in the third period with just under seven minutes remaining.

Roman Basran made 26 saves for the Rockets in the win as the Kelowna point streak extends to seven games.

Wilton, Foote, Basran and the rest of the Rockets’ squad will continue the road trip Saturday night with a match against the Saskatoon Blades.

