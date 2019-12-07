Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote fights for the puck with two Prince Albert players in Friday night’s 2-1 win over the Raiders. (Photo: Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)

Rockets grab win over reigning league champs in first game of road trip

Kelowna beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 Friday night, take on Saskatoon Saturday

The Kelowna Rockets six-game road trip is off to a good start.

In a 2-1 win Friday night, the Rockets pick up two valuable points with the victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, last year’s WHL champions.

It was the first game for the newly-acquired Matthew Wedman who the Rockets traded for just a day before the Western Canada road trip’s beginning. The former Seattle Thunderbirds captain notched an assist on the game-winning goal in his first game with Kelowna.

READ MORE: Six games in 8 days: Rockets embark on Western Canada road trip

Dallon Wilton picked up his second goal of the year to open the scoring for the Rockets.

Kelowna’s captain and Team Canada World Junior’s hopeful Nolan Foote notched his 14th goal of the campaign with the game-winning goal in the third period with just under seven minutes remaining.

Roman Basran made 26 saves for the Rockets in the win as the Kelowna point streak extends to seven games.

Wilton, Foote, Basran and the rest of the Rockets’ squad will continue the road trip Saturday night with a match against the Saskatoon Blades.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Rockets grab win over reigning league champs in first game of road trip

Kelowna beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 Friday night, take on Saskatoon Saturday

GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire

A fire tore through a Rutland four-plex in the morning on Dec. 6

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

The new homeless camp on Recreation Avenue isn’t equipped to handle donations

UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements

More families will have access to high-quality child care services at UBCO

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Revelstoke senior gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

WorkSafe BC to investigate explosion at Princeton facility

Explosion at Envirogreen waste reclamation plant occurred Nov. 27

Doors open to Vernon’s first refill store

Vernon’s Refill Store may be answer to plastics problem

Okanagan RCMP not toying around when it comes to impaired drivers

Saturday, Dec. 7 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

Decision on validity of police search warrant will be made on Monday, Dec. 9

Okanagan Similkameen could have a sister city in the south of France

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considering agreement with wine region in southern France

Most Read