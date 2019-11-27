Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

In the first and only visit from the Edmonton Oil Kings this year, the Kelowna Rockets were able to scratch out a single point in a 1-0 shoot-out loss.

The Oil Kings visited the Rockets’ barn Tuesday night as the second best team in the WHL’s Central division with 14 wins. They battled the Rockets in a defensive battle with only 48 shots between the two teams throughout the game.

Kelowna’s Roman Basran, who was named the WHL’s Goalie of the Week last week, made 27 saves and gave the Rockets a chance to earn the two points with some crucial saves in the overtime frame.

It came down to the wire in the shoot-out, but Edmonton’s Dylan Guenther beat Basran to net the win for the Oil Kings.

The Rockets’ Mark Liwiski, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson were unsuccessful in the shoot-out.

Kelowna picks up a single point to stay in second place in the B.C. division. The Kamloops Blazers stay one point ahead of the Rockets in the divisional race and the lone point earned Tuesday night keeps Kelowna right on Kamloops’ heels.

Now with a 13-8-1-2 record, Kelowna will take the rest of the week off before their next match Saturday night.

Kelowna will host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place for their final home game before a six-game road-trip through Western Canada from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14.

