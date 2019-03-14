Rockets’ Kyle Topping is checked by a Spokane Chiefs defender. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Rockets grab crucial point in overtime loss to Spokane

Only two games remain, and the Rockets are only one point ahead of Kamloops in playoff race

The Kelowna Rockets came back from a three-goal deficit against the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night, but it was only enough to secure a single point in an overtime loss.

In the 6-5 loss, the Rockets are now only one point ahead of the Kamloops Blazers for the last and final playoff spot in the B.C. division, and only have two regular season games to secure the playoff spot.

The Chiefs held a 3-1 lead after the first period, as Rockets goalie Roman Basran had a rough start to the game allowing three goals on six shots, and was replaced by James Porter early in the frame. Kelowna’s Nolan Foote notched the only goal in the period for the Rockets, Foote’s 35 goal of the season.

Spokane added to their lead in the second period, as the Rockets generated little offence in the frame to go into the third period trailing 4-1.

In a wild third period, the Rockets were able to tie up the game from goals from Michael Farren, Nolan Foote’s second of the night, Kaeden Korczak, and Kyle Topping. The Rockets scored twice with the goalie pulled, including Topping’s tying goal with only 40 seconds remaining in the third period.

READ MORE: Netflix fame for Kelowna curler Pat Ryan

The Chiefs were able to capitalize on an odd-man rush against the Rockets to secure the 6-5 overtime win.

Kelowna heads into the two final games of the regular season this weekend with back-to-back games against the Vancouver Giants, who lead the B.C. division and have already clinched a playoff berth.

“That comeback is definitely a positive going into Friday,” said Foote. “There’s no rest off for anyone, we need to move on. We need everyone because it’s a big weekend and we’re very tight with Kamloops. Our veteran players have to step up continue that.”

With only a single point separating the Rockets and the Kamloops Blazers for the final playoff position in the B.C. division, Kelowna will need to secure some points against the weekend’s games against Vancouver in order to advance to the 2019 WHL playoffs.

