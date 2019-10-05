Kelowna’s Dillion Hamaliuk looks to get a shot past Prince George defenceman Joe Kennedy. The Rockets beat the Cougars 2-1 Friday night. (Photo: Brett Cullen/Prince George Cougars)

Rockets grab 1st road win of season in tight victory

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 2-1 Friday night

The Kelowna Rockets added their fourth win of the season and their first road game victory Friday night.

In a tight battle with the Prince George Cougars, the Rockets squeaked out a 2-1 victory with import player Pavel Novak stepping up to net both goals for Kelowna.

Kelowna goalie Roman Basran was also stellar for the Rockets, making 28 saves, including some pivotal stops when the Cougars were pressing in the second period where Prince George out-shot Kelowna 15-6.

READ MORE: Warriors drop early weekend game at BCHL showcase

READ MORE: High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Kelowna’s powerplay continues to be one of their biggest strengths this season.

Though they only scored in one of three of their powerplays, it was Novak who got the go-ahead goal in the last two minutes while with the man advantage.

Kelowna and Prince George will conclude their back-to-back games Saturday night, and the Rockets return to home ice Oct. 12.

