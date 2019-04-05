Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

The Kelowna Rockets will be represented at the men’s 2019 IIHF world championships by coach this year.

Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s staff as a goaltending consultant for the championships in Sweden starting April 18.

Brown joined the Rockets coaching staff in 2016 as a video coach, before moving to the team’s goaltending coach.

The former Kelowna Rockets goalie was the team’s goalie from 2008 to 2012, and backstopped the Rockets with 107 wins in 200 appearances. Brown spent the next three seasons in the ECHL, before wrapping his playing career in Sweden.

It’s the second time Brown has joined Hockey Canada in the role, he was a coaching consultant at the 2018 U17 world hockey challenge in New Brunswick.

