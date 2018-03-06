Dillon Dube and the Kelowna Rockets will take on James Malm and the Vancouver Giants Wednesday in WHL action at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets, Giants both look to end slumps

Rockets are on four-game losing streak, while Vancouver hasn’t win in Kelowna in 26 games.

When the Kelowna Rockets and Vancouver Giants battle Wednesday night at Prospera Place, one stretch of misery will end while another will continue.

The hometown Rockets are on a four-game WHL losing streak, while the Giants haven’t won in Kelowna since March 2011, a stretch of 26 consecutive games.

Kelowna (38-22-4-2), coming off a 4-2 home ice loss to Spokane Saturday, leads the B.C. Division by four points over Victoria. The Giants (33-23-6-3) sit in third, three points back of the Royals.

Since Feb. 1, the Rockets are a pedestrian 6-8-1-1.

“If we don’t play good hockey down the stretch, it’s hard to have success in the playoffs,” said Rockets’ head coach Jason Smith. “We need to find a way to put the work in, and get back to competing and executing and playing as a team over these next six games.”

This weekend, the Rockets will meet the Blazers in a home-and-home set—Friday in Kamloops and Saturday at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s last six games are all against division rivals, with the regular season wrapping up on Saturday, March 17 at Prospera Place against Vancouver.

Don Cherry fundraiser Saturday

The Rockets will be sporting limited edition Don Cherry inspired jerseys on Saturday night when they take on the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

The event is part of the WHL Suits up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation, presented by RE/MAX.

The jerseys will be worn for the game and then auctioned off online. All proceeds from the auctions will go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

