Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

The Western Hockey League has handed down the penalties after the fight night game between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers over the weekend.

On Jan. 11, the heated rivalry came to a boiling point as the Blazers were blowing out the Rockets on home ice in a 7-2 win where 18 fighting majors were handed out in the last five minutes of the game.

The WHL has handed down a $3,000 fine to the Rockets and a $1,500 fine to Blazers following the game which included over 234 total penalty minutes between the two teams, including fights between the two goalies.

Rockets’ defencemen Kaedan Korczak was given a three-game suspension by the league. Korczak was disciplined for returning to the ice after being sent off by the referees.

Korczak was the only player that will miss games after Saturday’s fight night. The defenceman will miss the Rockets’ three-game U.S. road-trip starting Friday in Everett and will be set to return Jan. 24.

The bitter rivals will next play on March 13.

