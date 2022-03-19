Rockets fall to Blazers in shootout on Friday night

The two teams play again tonight in Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets lost in the shootout to the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 Friday night (March 18) at Prospera Place.

It was the second consecutive game where the Rockets lost in the shootout to the Blazers.

Both teams exchanged powerplay goals in the first period and even-strength goals in the second period. After Quinn Schmiemann opened the scoring for Kamloops, Rockets’ Colton Dach scored his 20th goal of the season to tie the game at one.

Dach gave the Rockets a 2-1 lead when he scored his 21st of the season 22 seconds into the second period. Connor Levis scored at the 13:38 mark of the frame to tie the game.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, Kamloops’ Matthew Seminoff scored the only goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Blazers.

Rockets rookie Andrew Cristall assisted on both of Dach’s goals. He now has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last six games and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his last eight games.

Shots were 39-38 in favour of Kelowna.

Tayln Boyko made 36 saves in the loss while Dylan Garand made 37 saves in the win.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are now four points up on Kelowna for fourth in the Western Conference. Kelowna has two games in hand.

The Rockets and Blazers will do it again tonight (March 19) at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

