Kelowna Rockets’ forward Kyle Topping (left) tips a shot in front of Broncos goaltender Logan Flodell in WHL action Wednesday in Swift Current. -Image: David Zammit

Rockets fall in Swift Current for third straight loss

The Broncos score the game’s first five goals in Kelowna’s fourth game of six-game eastern trip

The Swift Current Broncos scored the game’s first five goals en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night in WHL action.

It was the Rockets (18-11-1-2) third straight loss on the club’s six-game eastern road trip.

Down 5-0 in the third period, Liam Kindree scored the Rockets’ lone marker, his sixth of the season.

Glen Gawdin had two goals and two assists for the Broncos (24-7-2-0) who are second overall in the WHL standings behind the Moose Jaw Warriors.

James Porter stopped 21 shots in the Kelowna net, as Rockets outshot the Broncos 38-26.

For the second straight game, the Rockets were without Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Cal Foote.

All three players are at Hockey Canada’s national junior evaluation camp in St. Catharines, ON and will miss the remainder of the trip.

Kelowna will wrap up its pre-Christmas tour of the Eastern Division Friday in Prince Albert against the Raiders and Saturday in Saskatoon against the Blades.

The Rockets first action after the holiday break is Wednesday, Dec. 27 at home to the Kamloops Blazers.

