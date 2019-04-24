Kelowna Rockets’ assistant coach Kris Mallette stands on the bench against the Saskatoon Blades on December 1, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets extend assistant coach

Kris Mallette was given a two-year extension

The Kelowna Rockets’ off-season moves are getting started.

The hockey club re-signed assistant coach Kris Mallette into the 2020-21 season.

Mallette has been an assistant coach at different levels of hockey through his career, and joined the Rockets in 2014 with a focus on the team’s defensive games.

“My family and I are happy to be in Kelowna for another two years,” said Mallette. “I want to thank the Hamilton family for this opportunity to continue and coach with the Rockets during the Memorial Cup season. I’m excited to work with Adam and our staff in preparing our team, specifically our defence and penalty kill for major junior hockey’s biggest stage.”

Mallette spent three seasons with the Rockets before a nine year professional career. He was drafted in the third round of the 1997 NHL draft.

Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton said Mallette brings valuable experience heading into next season, when the Rockets host the 2020 Memorial Cup.

“He has earned this opportunity to work the team heading into this season and the Memorial Cup,” said Hamilton. “We’re thrilled to have Kris back on our bench.”

Most Read