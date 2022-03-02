Rockets end roadtrip with 4-3 loss in Seattle

The Rockets are back at Prospera Centre on Friday

Adam Kydd tries to score in Seattle on Tuesday night (Photo - Brian Liesse)

The Kelowna Rockets lost a heartbreaker of a game in the final minute on Mar. 1, falling 4-3 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Despite only four shots on goal in the first period, the Rockets found themselves tied at one. Matthew Rempe scored the opening goal for Seattle, before Adam Kydd with 15 seconds left in the period to tie the game. It was his eleventh of the season.

Mark Liwicki scored the only goal of the second period at the 9:27 mark, as he deflected teammate Jackson Desouza’s shot to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead. He now sits third on the team with 17 goals.

Kelowna’s Max Graham took an interference penalty just 13 seconds into the third period, allowing Seattle to take advantage as Reid Schaefer scored his 26th of the season 39 seconds later to tie the game at two.

Halfway through the period, the Rockets regained the lead again as Gabriel Szturc found the back of the net for his 11th of the season.

But with 59 seconds to go in the game, Lukas Svejkovsky tied the game at three. 47 seconds later, Seattle completed the comeback as Samuel Knazko scored just his second goal of the season, giving them a 4-3 lead and the win.

Knazko was named the first start of the game for his game-winning goal. Svejkovsky and Schaefer each had a goal and an assist.

Kelowna was out-shot 40-20 in the game. Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko had 36 saves in the losing effort.

With the win, Seattle leap-frogged Kelowna in the Western Conference standings. Seattle now sits at 67 points (31-14-4-1) while Kelowna is at 66 points (31-14-1-3).

The Rockets are back in town this weekend as they welcome Victoria and Vancouver to the Prospera Centre on Friday and Saturday (March 4 & 5). Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

