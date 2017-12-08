Leif Mattson and the Kelowna Rockets defeated the Pats Friday in Regina. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets dump Pats in road trip opener

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote each score twice in 7-5 win Friday in WHL action in Regina

The Kelowna Rockets launched a six-game road trip by putting seven up on the board in Regina.

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote scored two goals each to lead the Rockets to their sixth straight win, 7-5 over the Pats Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats led 4-3 after the first period, chasing James Porter from Rockets net with four goals on 14 shots.

Rookie Roman Basran took over in the Kelowna goal in the second period, stopping 22 of 23 shots for his third win of the season.

Josh Mahura scored a hat trick for Regina.

Carsen Twarynski, Dillon Dube and Brayden Chizen also scored for the Rockets (18-8-2-1) who will be in Brandon on Saturday to face the Wheat Kings.

Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Cal Foote will miss the last four games of the team’s eastern road trip. The three players will be in St. Catharines, ON for the Canadian junior team’s selection camp, Dec. 12 to 15.

