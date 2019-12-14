Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski #9 and Kaedan Korczak #6. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets drop second straight, conclude 6-game road trip Saturday in Moose Jaw

Kelowna fell short against the Regina Pats 4-3 Friday night

A long, six-game road trip will conclude for the Rockets Saturday night.

Kelowna is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Regina Pats on Friday night and will wrap up their prairie trip tonight against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Rockets battled hard Friday night, playing their fifth game in eight nights and nearly completed the comeback after going down 3-1 in the second period and then 4-2 in the third.

Kelowna out-shot Regina 39-32, but the Rockets pick up the loss, their second straight and move to 3-2 on the road-trip.

READ MORE: Foote continuing with Team Canada for World Juniors

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons coach hired by Toronto Blue Jays

Kelowna’s Pavel Novak, Matthew Wedman and Mark Liwiski notched goals for the Rockets.

Roman Basran made 28 saves as the Rockets’ record moves to 17-10-1-2.

Kelowna’s road-trip comes to an end Saturday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Rockets return to home ice Dec. 18 against the Vancouver Giants.

