Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation event comes to Prospera Place Saturday night. -Image: Contributed

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

The Kelowna Rockets will be sporting limited edition Don Cherry inspired jerseys on Saturday, March 10 when they take on the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

The event is part of the WHL Suits up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation, presented by RE/MAX.

The initiative sees all 17 Canadian market WHL teams host their own awareness game.

On Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m. All fans will receive a coloured wrist band when entering the arena.

During the game, our in-game host will draw one colour of wrist band and anyone with that colour will be going home with a Don Cherry Bobblehead. All other fans will receive an Upper Deck Don Cherry trading card.

Find the Don Cherry cut out on the concourse, take a selfie with him, and use the hashtag #DonationDon to be entered to win an autographed Don Cherry bobblehead.

The jerseys will be worn for the game and then auctioned off online. All proceeds from the auctions will go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

The Cherry family has close ties to the Kidney Foundation, as Don’s son Tim, received a kidney transplant from his sister, Cindy.

“Canada is actually 23rd in the world in organ donation if you can believe it, and that’s a number we want to see improve,” said Cindy. “If there’s anyone out there that could make a difference in Canada when it comes to bringing awareness and promoting this cause it’s the hockey culture. That’s why RE/MAX, and our family has teamed up with the WHL and the hockey world.”

Fans will be able to bid on the limited edition game worn jerserys via online auction. The auction went live on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will be open until Sunday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?
Next story
Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Just Posted

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

Regional district tax hike could be on the way for Kelowna

While Kelowna owners will pay slightly more, small decreases will be seen elsewhere

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Three Kelowna residents arrested in Saskatchewan

Three Kelowna residents are facing drug charges after a police investigation in Saskatoon

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

Most Read