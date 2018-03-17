Brodan Salmond stopped 37 shots in the Rockets 5-2 win Friday over the Giants. -Image: Vancouver Giants

Rockets down Giants in first of home-and-home set

Kelowna wins 5-2 in second last game of the WHL’s regular season

With the BC Division title already locked up, the Kelowna Rockets looked to the final weekend of the WHL’s regular season to fine tune their game for the impending post season.

On Friday night in Langley, in the first of two games against their division rivals, the Rockets were in playoff mode with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

GAME SUMMARY

Carsen Twarynski, with his team-leading 44th and 45th goals of the season, and Kyle Topping each scored twice for the Rockets who rested Cal Foote, Dillon Dube and Nolan Foote on Friday.

Goalie Brodan Salmond made 37 saves for the Rockets who were outshot 39-25.

The Rockets and Giants will close out the regular season tomorrow night at Prospera Place. Face off ias 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna will be home to open the first round of the playoffs on Thursday, March 22. Game 2 goes Saturday at Prospera Place.

