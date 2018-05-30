Rockets’ bid committee back from Memorial Cup

Kelowna’s six-member delegation travels to Regina to prepare for 2020 bid

The Kelowna 2020 bid committee joined the City of Regina and the Regina Pats last week in celebrating the 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup.

It was a busy week, filled with meetings and discussions with the Regina bid committee, as well as members of the OHL, WHL, and CHL.

The committee left Regina feeling invigorated and filled with many great ideas on how to shape their bid as they move forward towards the bid date set to be heard in Calgary on Oct. 2 and 3.

Joining Kelowna in the 2020 Memorial Cup bidding process are Kamloops and Victoria who’ve also announced their intent to bid. However, Tom Dyas, Chair of the Kelowna 2020 bid, is confident about the city’s opportunity to be successful in the process.

“The City of Kelowna is well positioned to host the 2020 MasterCard Memorial Cup. We have the perfect venue, and we’ve made significant investments in infrastructure across the city but more importantly, we have the most supportive and engaging community in Canada,” said Dyas.

RELATED: Rockets to bid on 2020 Memorial Cup

Other than bragging rights, winning the 2020 MasterCard Memorial Cup would have a significant economic impact within the community. The Committee estimates the city could see an economic boom ranging from $12 to $15 million dollars.

When asked what would help Kelowna’s bid, Dyas responded, “the one thing which would help increase our prospects for winning the bid, is if we were to go into the 2018-2019 Kelowna Rockets season with a sellout of season tickets.”

From the meetings held in Regina, the committee stressed the importance of showing the league Kelowna’s commitment and desire as a community to host the Memorial Cup.

