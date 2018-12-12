Rockets begin road trip with a win

In their first of a four game road trip, the Kelowna Rockets banked a win against the Kootenay Ice 3-1. The Rockets play three more road games throughout Alberta before heading into a two week break for the holidays.

The Rockets took advantage of the power play on Tuesday night scoring all three of their goals during man-advantage play. Lief Mattson scored two goals for the Rockets while Kyle Topping scored the third.

Rockets goalie James Porter stopped 29 of 30 shots and improved his record to 5-6-1-0.

Kelowna’s four game road trip continues Wednesday night in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes. They’ll get one night off before another set of back to back games on the weekend with Calgary on Friday, and Medicine Hat on Saturday.

The Rockets return home on Dec. 29 when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

