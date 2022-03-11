Rockets begin four straight against Kamloops

In the new year, the Rockets are 19-5-1-0

The Kelowna Rockets are in action this weekend as they start four straight against their division rival.

The Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers tonight at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, and Saturday night (Mar. 12) at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Both teams have clinched their playoff spots, though Kelowna is trying to catch Kamloops in the standings. The Rockets are sitting at 72 points on the season (34-14-1-3), good for fifth in the western conference.

The Rockets can attribute where they are in the standings to their play since the calendar flipped. In 2022, the Rockets are 19-5-1-0.

Kamloops is at the top of the conference with a record of 39-14-2-0 (80 points).

With a month left to go in the season, the Rockets and Blazers will meet six more times. The Rockets have 16 games left on the regular season, while the Blazers have 13.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets have zero injuries to report.

Saturday night’s game is RE/MAX presents: Talk Today Game Night in association with the WHL and the Kelowna Canadian Mental Health Association to promote mental health. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets clinch WHL playoff spot

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Bruce Cook advances to finale of America’s Got Talent: Extreme

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL