The Kelowna Rockets acquired Carson Sass from the Tri-City American for a future draft pick. (Photo: Chris Mast/Tri-City Americans)

Rockets add veteran defenceman with trade

Kelowna acquired Carson Sass from the Tri-City American on Wednesday

The Kelowna Rockets have added some experience to the core of young defenceman.

In a trade with the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday, the Rockets acquired Carson Sass in exchange for a 10th round draft pick at the WHL Bantam Draft in 2022.

The Rockets start their season in just over a week, and Sass was brought in to add security and experience to Kelowna’s roster.

“Carson has been a solid defensive guy, he’s going to provide us with depth,” said Rockets’ president Bruce Hamilton.

“I felt that we needed to have another older guy on our blueline, he will be able to provide us with that.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year's Heat roster

READ MORE: Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Sass has played 202 games in the WHL after being drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the 2014 draft where he went 47th overall. He’s notched nine goals, 27 assists and 98 penalty minutes in his career and was picked up by the Americans at the end of last seasonand will start his final WHL season with the Rockets when the Memorial Cup campaign kicks off Sept. 21.

The Rockets will play their final pre-season game this weekend against Kamloops Saturday at 7 p.m at Prospera Place.

