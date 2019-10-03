Nolan Foote sneaks one past the Prince George Cougars goalie last season. The Rockets’ take on the Cougars in back-to-back road games this weekend. (Photo - Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets accelerating, now head north after 6-1 win Wednesday night

Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans and take on Prince George in back-to-back games this weekend

The Kelowna Rockets added their third win of the season Wednesday night.

In a 6-1 blasting of the Tri-City Americans, the Rockets added some more confidence into their new roster as they continue to get solid output from their new and young players.

It will be another tough weekend for the Rockets with back-to-back games as Kelowna makes their first trip north to face the Prince George Cougars. Kelowna concluded a three-game stretch last weekend picking up three points.

Defenceman Kaedan Korczak said those tests will prepare them for all the upcoming challenging stretches.

“Three games in threes nights is never easy,” said Korczak.

“To start off our season like that is something we’ll take and learn from. If we just stick to the way we play, we’ll beat anyone in this league.”

READ MORE: Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

On Wednesday night, Korczak and the Rockets played their style, peppering the Americans’ goalie with 42 shots and playing with a high tempo.

Nolan Foote had a goal and three assists, rookie import player Pavel Novak had a goal and two assists and goalie Roman Basran stopped 28 shots. Dillon Hamaliuk and Kyle Topping each picked up their fourth goals of the season.

The Rockets will return to Prospera Place Oct. 12 to host the Kamloops Blazers.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Just Posted

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Rockets accelerating, now head north after 6-1 win Wednesday night

Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans and take on Prince George in back-to-back games this weekend

Conservatives pulling ahead of Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Tracy Gray is currently projected to win 43 per cent of the popular vote

Latch on: Breastfeeding challenge comes to Kelowna

In light of the recent World Breastfeeding Week, the unique event comes Saturday

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

140 acts lined up for Okanagan’s Got Talented, running every Sunday in Vernon

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

99.9 Virgin Radio launches in Kelowna

iHeartRadio Canada announced today the rebrand of 99.9 SUN FM to 99.9 Virgin Radio in Kelowna, B.C.

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing near Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Princeton mayor proud of forestry protesters

“It was a proud moment to see those trucks running through the… Continue reading

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Most Read