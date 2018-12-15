Road woes continue for Rockets, lose in Calgary

The Rockets were defeated 5-1 by the Calgary Hitmen

In their third game in a four game road trip, the Kelowna Rockets were handed a loss by the Calgary Hitmen. It was the second game in a row that the Rockets lost 5-1, having been beaten by that same score by Lethbridge on Wednesday.

Kyle Crosbie scored the lone goal for the Rockets, with Nolan Foote, getting the assist but no other real offense was created by the Rockets.

Kelowna concludes the four game road trip Saturday night in Medicine hat before the start of the holiday break. The Rockets chance to pull to a .500 record was derailed on Friday night as they sit with a 15-17-2 record with one game remaining before the break.

The Rockets return home on Dec. 29 with the Kamloops Blazers coming to Prospera Place.

