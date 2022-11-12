Road Warriors: Kelowna teams hitting the road this weekend

Sun looking for third national title in history; Rockets/Warriors looking to extend winning streaks

The home arenas are empty but it’s still a massive sports weekend for Kelowna teams as a championship is on the line and rivals meet for the second time in a week.

Okanagan Sun

The Okanagan Sun are looking for their third Canadian Cup in franchise history as they take on the Regina Thunder. Find out more here.

Kelowna Rockets

A rivalry is renewing for the second straight Saturday as the Kelowna Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers tonight (Nov. 12).

Last Saturday, in the first of 10 regular season meetings, the Rockets took care of their rivals with a 3-1 win where the Rockets leader score Andrew Cristall scored twice. Kelowna goaltender and New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko stood on his head, making 44 saves in the win.

Kamloops forward and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven scored the lone Blazers goal in the loss.

Going into tonight, the Rockets are winners of two consecutive games while the Blazers have lost two in a row. On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), the Rockets won a wild one, beating the Prince George Cougars 8-6. Cristall and forward Adam Kydd each collected five points in the win.

That same night, the Blazers earned a point but fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 in overtime.

The Rockets are currently fourth in the B.C. division and eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 6-7-1-0 while the Blazers are second in B.C. and fifth in the conference with a 7-4-2-1 record.

Cristall is looking to stay red hot for the Rockets. He has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last five games and is sixth in WHL scoring with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are making their way south of the border tonight for the second time this season as they take on the Wenatchee Wild.

Going into the contest, the Warriors have won four games in a row and nine of their last 10, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the BCHL. In their last 10 games, two of the wins have come against Wenatchee.

Saturday’s match-up is already the fourth time these two teams have played each other this season. The Warriors are 3-0-0-0, outscoring the Wild 15-7.

Despite sitting last in the Interior Conference with a 4-10-0-1 record, the Wild are 2-1-0-0 in November and coming off of a 6-0 win Friday night (Nov. 11) against Victoria.

West Kelowna is second in the conference is a 12-2-2-0 record and have the third most goals scored in the league.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington.

