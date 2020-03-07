Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jasser Khmiri, left, battles LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez, right, for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

CARSON, Calif. — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 74th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy and spoil Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s home debut Saturday night.

Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan got a nice run up the right side of the box and made a perfect centring pass to Ricketts, who put it past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Bingham kept the Galaxy in the game in the 89th minute when he stopped Lucas Cavallini’s penalty kick with his right foot for his third save of the night. LA played the final 15 minutes short-handed after Joe Corona received his second yellow card.

The Galaxy (0-1-1) had the edge in possession but only one shot on goal, which came from Cristion Pavon in the 47th minute.

Chicharito, who was Major League Soccer’s biggest off-season signing, struggled again. The Mexican star has only two shots in his first two games, with none on goal.

READ MORE: New-look Whitecaps drop MLS home opener 3-1 to Sporting KC

LA’s Sacha Kljestan had an open net during the 24th minute after Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defender Janio Bike got mixed up on a clearing pass. But Kljestan’s strike from just outside the box went wide left.

Vancouver’s best chance in the first half was in the 26th minute, when Andy Rose’s header off a set piece hit the crossbar. The Whitecaps evened their record at 1-1.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MLSsoccerVancouver Whitecaps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan athlete wins silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

‘Never expected this’: Kelowna contestant among finalists for Inked Cover Girl

Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Kelowna Owls advance to B.C. provincial championships

KSS battles for top spot as Vernon finishes 4th and Kelowna Christian grabs 3rd

Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

Kelowna returns to action with Saturday match-up against Lethbridge Hurricanes

Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

The Empowered Project celebrates leaders and change-makers

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

WATCH: Okanagan pipers prepare for trip to the Netherlands

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Okanagan athlete wins silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Ina Forrest and Team Canada lost a close 5-4 final to Russia in Switzerland March 7

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Kootnekoff: Paid and protected leave proposed in B.C. for domestic violence victims

The legislative amendments will assist employees impacted by ‘domestic or sexual violence’

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Most Read