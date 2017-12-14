Contributed Axana Mercxk was on her game at the XMAS Cracker Meet in Victoria, setting six new AquaJets records.

Record-setting meet for AquaJets’ Mercx

16-year-old swimmer sets six new club standards in Victoria

Axana Merckx returned home from Victoria this week with a handful of new records in her possession.

The Kelowna AquaJets athlete swam 100 per cent times while setting six new club standards last weekend at the XMAS Cracker Meet.

In the 200 free, Merckx swam to a time of 2:03.14, breaking Jennifer Goldsmith’s longstanding record from 1988 by more than two seconds.

In the 100 free, Merckx swam to a new record of 58 seconds flat, breaking Christina Russo’s 2016 record of 58.12.

Her biggest time drop came in the 400 IM where she clipped off almost five seconds to break her own club record in the event.

The 16-year-old swimmer also made it on the podium five times, including a first-place finish in the 100 back.

Kelowna AquaJet swimmers are in Kamloops this weekend for the MJB Law Classic and will be swimming against clubs from across B.C. and Alberta.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owls soar to Skyline Invitational title

Just Posted

Sagmoen case adjourned, again

Small, yet mighty, rally again on Vernon courthouse steps

City council approves new fire hall and firefighters for Glenmore

2018 budget: Upgrade of Glemore fire hall to a full-staffed facility will include hiring 12 more firefighters

Accident in Lake Country

Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

Vehicle fire in Kelowna quarry

A vehicle in a Stewart Road quarry burned Thursday morning.

West Kelowna to stick with regional transportation planning

City council votes to rescind its move to leave regional planning body

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site

It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island

Bear spray used in tenant dispute

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to Tappen home invasion find occupants sprayed in repllent

Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Premier John Horgan pledges action on rental housing in 2018

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

When just saying ‘I’m from Newtown’ can be a cross to bear

Disney buying part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Most Read