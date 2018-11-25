RECAP: Heat unable to cool down Bobcats attack in three set loss

photo: contributed

A career night from rookie outside hitter Cam Vanderveen was not enough as the Heat dropped their Saturday night match to the No. 4 ranked Brandon Bobcats in three sets.

Vanderveen finished with a game-high 19 kills which is a new career-high for the right side, surpassing his previous total of 11 from two games ago against Mount Royal.

The Heat were unable to get on track all night as the No. 4 ranked team in the latest U SPORTS rankings would hit an astonishing .367 in the match.

With the victory the Bobcats improve their record to 8-2, while UBCO see their record drop to 0-10 as the schedule nears the Semester break.

With set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16, the ‘Cats were in control from the first serve and the Heat were never able to put much pressure on one of the top teams in the country.

For Hudson, it was Robin Baghdady doing most the damage, from his spot in the middle he had 14 kills on just 25 total attacks. Seth Friesen also finished in double-figures with 11 kills on the night.

The ‘Cats would finish with more total kills (43-33), digs (39-32), service aces (4-0) and total blocks (8-3).

“I like playing these type of high-quality teams, I think that’s how you grow and evolve and that’s how you’re challenged. I don’t think we’ve been able to compete consistently the way we could have had we been healthy early in the season. If you look at that last set we had three second-year kids and two rookies on the floor, I think those guys can help us win now,” said Hudson.

First set:

It was a strong start to the match for the Bobcats as they took the early lead (16-11) at the first set media timeout and were able to cruise the rest of the opening set, eventually winning by a 25-17 scoreline.

Second set:

Four of the opening five points went the ‘Cats way in the second and once again they built a 16-11 lead at the midway point of the frame. The Heat score three straight points late in the set but it was not enough as Brandon won the second 25-19.

Third set:

Brad Hudson decided to go with his young lineup in the third, starting nearly all freshman and sophomores, but once again it was the Bobcats who took control. The Heat would get as close as 17-13 in the frame but were unable to gain any serious momentum against the potent Bobcats attack.

What’s next:

The Heat (0-10) will hit the road for their final two games before the Christmas break against the Saskatchewan Huskies (4-6) in Saskatoon. Brandon (8-2) will travel to Winnipeg to face off with the Manitoba Bisons (4-6) in their final action before the break as well.

