Ready, set, paddle! Kalamalka Classic hits the water in Vernon this weekend

The Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival is gearing up for two days of fun on the water this weekend.

With over $7,000 in cash and prizes to be won, the Kal Classic is said to be the largest stand-up paddleboard gathering in Canada.

The festival kicks off Friday (Aug. 19) at 6 p.m. with a spirit paddle.

Participants will race on Saturday in the Eagle Run Challenge, a 2.8 mile social race, the Inflatable Scramble for anyone with their own inflatable paddleboard, and the KeikiHolo for children 12 and under.

The marquee event, Kalamalka Crossing, closes the festival on Sunday.

Racers will make the 18 kilometre trek to Kal Beach, starting in Oyama.

The Kal Classic is fun for the whole family and serves as a fundrasier to protect the lake.

It is hosted by Kalavida Surf Shop with support from many community partners. Kalavida has raised more than $9,500 through the festival to support local charities.

Find more details or register for the event at kalamalkaclassic.com.

