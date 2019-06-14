Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy in Oakland

Former NBA executive of the year then allegedly pushed a deputy out of the way to get on the court

Moments after the Raptors won their first NBA championship, team president Masai Ujiri allegedly assaulted a local police officer at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., the sheriff’s office said Friday.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Ujiri was making his way to the court to celebrate his team’s historic win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday when he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and asked for his credentials.

READ MORE: Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

“This deputy had no idea who (Ujiri) was,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said in a phone interview.

Ujiri didn’t have the credentials on him, Kelly said, adding that the former NBA executive of the year then allegedly pushed the deputy out of the way in an effort to get on the court.

“Our deputy pushed the man back and told him he couldn’t go onto the court,” Kelly alleged. “At that point, the gentleman pushed our deputy again, and during that push his arm struck our deputy in the jaw.”

He said at that point, NBA security intervened and Ujiri was able to get onto the court. A local television station, NBC Bay Area, shared video from the immediate aftermath of the alleged incident that appears to show another man separating the deputy from Ujiri, who is then led onto the court by Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

Kelly said that rather than arrest Ujiri on international television, the department decided to take the “high road” and file a misdemeanour complaint to local prosecutors. He said the officer was not seriously injured in the alleged incident, but did complain of pain in his jaw.

Asked about the appearance of a well-known executive being held back from celebrating a historic win with the team he built, Kelly said optics were of no concern.

“There is a credentialling policy that the NBA has in place. Everybody from the top executives all the way down … know that you must wear credentials to get on the court,” he said.

“We would expect more from a team president.”

A spokeswoman for the Raptors said they were co-operating with the U.S. authorities and looked forward to resolving the situation. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Just Posted

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

“Nsyilxcən is critically endangered,” said education and programming coordinator at Kelowna Museums

West Kelowna Fire Rescue dedicates $25,000 for community FireSmart encouragement

They hope to encourage private property owners to protect their neighbourhoods

New Jaguar and Land Rover dealership opens in Kelowna

‘The place is a masterpiece,’ general manager says

Mother cat recovering after emergency amputation at BC SPCA

Kelowna SPCA seeks donations to help Louise after being stepped on by horse while giving birth

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

Members conduct patrols and assist with speed watch checks

Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Most Read