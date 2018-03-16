Provincial hardware for Kelowna swimmers

KWIC, the Okanagan high performance team, finished fourth out of 31 teams at tier 1 finals.

The Okanagan high performance swim team, known as KWIC, swam to 138 best times and placed fourth out of 31 teams at the Swim BC Tier l Provincials in Penticton.

Pierson Piche was the big winner, bringing home seven individual medals—three gold in 200 & 400 IM, 400 free, and four silver in the 100 & 200 back, 100 & 200 free.

On the girls side, Abigail Jerome won three individual medals—two gold in 50 free, 100 fly, in which she set a new club record, and a bronze in 100 free.

The girls 11-and-12 medley relay of Sydney Wilson (back), Meagan Corrigan (breast), Abigail Jerome (fly), and Kodi Wiman (free) won a gold medal, while the free relay team of Abigail Jerome, Sydney Wilson, Kodi Wiman and Kaleigh Reese swam to silver.

The boys 12-and-13 medley relay with Pierson Piche (back), Flyn Huber (breast), Liam Collie (fly) and Daniil Savelev (free) won silver.

The free relay team of Pierson Piche, Flyn Huber, Ethan Gray and Daniil Savelev swam to a gold medal finish.

Both the mixed medley relay of Pierson Piche (back), Kodi Wiman (breast), Abigail Jerome (fly) and Daniil Savelev (free) and mixed free relay of Pierson Piche, Daniil Savelev, Sydney Wilson and Abigail Jerome stood on top of the podium with gold medals.

Swimmers posting 100 per cent best times were Meagan Corrigan, Sarah Courtenay, Oliver Dickieson, Megan Frame, Megan Forrest, Sara Gray, Emily Jell, Pierson Piche and Sydney Wilson.

The youngest members of the team Dezi Ducheck and Aiden Kirk, both 10, swam all best times and both made finals in the 200 free. Dezi also made finals in the 200IM, and had time drops in that race, the 200 back and his 400IM. Aiden set five new club records in the 50, 100, 200 free, 100 back and 200IM for boys 10-and-under.

Those who swam to just shy of 100 per cent best times: Liam Collie, Ethan Gray, Locke Finley, Flyn Huber, Abigail Jerome, Arlo Kast, Athina Merckx, Kaleigh Reese, Daniil Savelev, Noah Semashkewich and Kodi Wiman.

Big time drops were had by Meagan Corrigan in her 200 breast and her 200 free, Sarah Courtenay in her 200 free and 200IM, Oliver Dickieson in his 400 free, Flyn Huber in his 400 IM and Kodi Wiman in her 100 back.

Other drops came from Megan Forrest in her 200 free, Sara Gray in her 400 free and her 400IM, Emily Jell in her 200 free in her 200 back, Arlo Kast in his 200 fly and his 400IM, Athina Merckx in her 200 free her 400IM, and Pierson Piche in his 400IM. Daniil Savelev time off in his 400 free, while Sydney Wilson dropped her time in 100 breast, her 200 free, her 200IM her 200 breast.

Swimmers setting qualifying times for Tier ll Provincials are Abigail Jerome, Daniil Savelev, Flyn Huber, Kodi Wiman, Meagan Corrigan, Pierson Piche and Sydney Wilson.

