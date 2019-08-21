New Warriors’ captain Jake Harrison and the rest of the West Kelowna squad start their pre-season Aug. 21. Photo: Tami Quan Photography

Prospects look to crack squad in West Kelowna Warriors pre-season action

The Warriors start the pre-season Wednesday night against the Penticton Vees

In the first of six pre-season games, the West Kelowna Warriors host the Penticton Vees Wednesday night.

With the regular season just over two weeks away, the Warriors young prospects will get a chance to make an impression in hopes to crack a roster spot for the upcoming BCHL campaign.

Included in the Warriors prospects, are committed players and twins David and Drew Vieten. The Vietens will wear the West Kelowna jerseys for the first time and it will also be the first time the Warriors’ have had a set of twins on the ice in over 10 years.

READ MORE: Coming home: Kelowna softball star returns after career-changing injury

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors name 2019 leadership group

Last season, the Warriors and Vees went for a 3-3 series split. West Kelowna will play Penticton six times again in the upcoming season.

The Warriors host Salmon Arm on Friday and return to Royal LePage Place to host Trail in the last of the pre-season battles on Aug. 31.

West Kelowna kicks the season off Sept. 6 against Vernon.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Just Posted

U16 B.C. fastpitch champions had Kelowna help

Kelowna’s Ryley Binne is part of the White Rock Renegades who won nationals last week

B.C. man quits six-figure job to pursue comedy

Comedian Alex Mackenzie brings An Experiment Called Life to Okanagan stage at comedy festival

UBC Okanagan partners with industry to usher in next-generation of battery

It’s a collaboration between the university and B.C.-based tech companies

Airport Inn to appeal remedial action

‘The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there’

One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Spark Joy: Declutter and organize your home forever

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Black substance spilled intentionally near Vancouver Island school and difficult to remove

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Partially cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

Across the Okanagan, weather is not expected to break 30 C

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Most Read