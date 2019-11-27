Princeton Posse forward Josh Olson tries unsuccessfully to put a rebound past North Okanagan Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto during the Posse’s 4-1 KIJHL win Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Princeton Posse captain Noah Brusse delivered a pair of back-breaking goals Tuesday in Armstrong.

Brusse, a fourth-year defenceman from Whistler, scored the unassisted game-winner with five seconds left in the second period, then added a second unassisted insurance marker with his team holding on to a one-goal lead as the Posse downed the North Okanagan Knights 4-1 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action before 229 fans at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The win gives Princeton (10-10-1-2) a four-point cushion over the Knights (8-13-0-3) in the battle for third place in the league’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, and moved the Posse to within two points of second-place Summerland Steam (11-11-0-3). Princeton has a game in hand on North Okanagan and two in hand on the Steam.

Knights defenceman Lee Christensen opened the scoring at 3:55, but when Princeton forward Tyler Stinchcombe equalized after a North Okanagan turnover in their own end at 10:34, the Posse took over and dominated the next 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Wranglers rope win over North Okanagan Knights

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

Princeton outshot the Knights 31-10 through 40 minutes but only took the lead on Brusse’s first goal.

With North Okanagan pressuring Princeton goalie Jaysen MacLean for the equalizer, Brusse got the insurance marker at 13:35. Stinchcombe added his second, an empty-net shorthanded marker, at 19:55. The Knights outshot the Posse 10-4 in the final period.

MacLean finished with 19 saves while North Okanagan’s Sean Kanervisto made 32 saves in taking the loss.

In Kelowna, the Ohlhausen Division-leading Chiefs and the Sicamous Eagles played to a 2-2 tie. Kelowna (17-4-1-0) has a 10-point lead over the Steam.

The Posse have a doubleheader at home this weekend, entertaining the Kamloops Storm Friday and the Steam Saturday.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Princeton Posse forward Terrance Josephson bothers North Okanagan Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto in the crease during the Posse’s 4-1 KIJHL win Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Armstrong. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Previous story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup
Next story
Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

Just Posted

Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

Kelowna fell 1-0 to Edmonton Tuesday night

Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

RDCO looking for public input around future management of Kelowna park

Okanagan residents will be able to provide their input on Mission Creek Regional Park in December

Kelowna-based artist Megan Freedman wins international music award

The “Roots and Wings” music video won an achievement award from Global Music Awards in California

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Most Read