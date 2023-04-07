Princeton travels to Kimberley Saturday for game six. Black Press file photo

Princeton travels to Kimberley Saturday for game six. Black Press file photo

Princeton Posse one win away from hoisting the Teck Cup

Posse shuts out Kimberley 4-0 in game five

The Princeton Posse shut out the Kimberley Dynamiters 4-0 in front of a home crowd Thursday, April 6 to take the lead in the Teck Cup finals.

Peyton Trzaska turned away 55 attempts on net, backstopping a solid offensive effort.

The team is now just one win away from the championship banner, and will play in Kimberley Saturday, April, 8.

Thursday’s contest was another whistle-wild battle with 74 minutes in penalties, and neither squad able to capitalize on the power play.

Jonathan Ward opened the scoring early in the first period, assisted by Isaac Thomas.

Brennan Watterson added a goal in the second, with help from Dayton Nelson and Lucas Sadownyk.

There was no looking back in the third, with Tanner Funk scoring his first goal of the playoffs, assisted by Nelson, and Curtis Gould capping the night with an unassisted sweet treat.

