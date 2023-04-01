Princeton’s Curtis Gould scored his first goal of the playoffs Friday night. File Photo Hanna Gould

Princeton’s Curtis Gould scored his first goal of the playoffs Friday night. File Photo Hanna Gould

Princeton blows up Kimberley Dynamiters in first game of cup finals

Posse skates to 6-3 victory in front of home crowd

The Princeton Posse blew up the Kimberley Dynamiters Friday, March 31 with a 6-3 win in front of a packed crowd on home ice.

The Posse now leads the series for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Teck Cup 1-0.

Princeton outshot the Dynamiters 34-25 and picked up three of its goals on the powerplay, with no shortage of trips to the box from both benches.

Sean Mitchell started the scoring for Princeton early in the first period, assisted by Quinn Abbott, but that was quickly caught up by Christian Mealey for Kimberley, with Jayden Kostiu, and Cam Reid assisting.

Ty Russell, with help from Ty Olsen and Dayton Nelson, gave Princeton the lead going into the second frame. Then Nelson bought some comfort with his first of two goals of the night, assisted by Brayden Bablitz and Mitchell.

Mealey, assisted by Kade Leskosky and Reid, managed a goal at the midway mark in the period and the teams hit the dressing room with the Posse leading 3-2.

Bablitz began a three-goal run early in the third, assisted by Anmol Garcha and Tyson Horiachka. Heavy-hitter Curtis Gould potted a shot – his first goal of the post-season – assisted by Tanner Funk and Russell, and Nelson struck again, assisted by Mitchell and Abbott.

Kasey Miller connected with a too-little-too-late goal for Kimberley, to finish out the scoring, assisted by Trey Stephenson.

Game two of the series is set to go in Princeton Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

