Former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey. (Photo submitted)

PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

MOJ on Sports: Hrudey does advocacy work in the field of mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Kelly Hrudey, the former NHL goaltender played 15 seasons with The New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

After his retirement from the NHL, he joined the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ as a studio analyst.

Hrudey received an honorary degree from Mount Royal University for his mental health advocacy efforts. Moj and Kelly talk about mental health struggles and his involvement in “More Good Days”.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
Next story
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

Just Posted

Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)
Axe-wielding man smashes bank windows in downtown Kelowna

The 2023 RDCO financial plan includes operating revenues and expenditures of $61.5 million, an increase of $2 million or 3.4% compared to the 2022 plan. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District Central Okanagan residents to pay 6.8% more on average in property tax

The North Okanagan Knights celebrate their third KIJHL win in as many nights Sunday, Jan. 29, following a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

A man was attacked on Bernard Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspects in Bernard Avenue attack