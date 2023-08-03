The Kelowna Falcons clinched a playoff spot after beating the Kamloops NorthPaws 10-0 on Wednesday night, Aug. 3. (Kelowna Falcons/Contributed)

Playoff Bound: Kelowna Falcons clinch spot in postseason with convincing win

The Falcons will face Bellingham in the first round of the playoffs

The Kelowna Falcons are playoff bound!

With a convincing 10-0 win on Wednesday night against Kamloops, combined with a Nanaimo loss, the Falcons clinched the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Coast League’s (WCL) North Division.

Like he has all season long, infielder Jonas Salk led the way with four hits including a double, a RBI, and five runs scored. He’s batting .298 on the season.

The middle of the order – Sam Flores, Griffin Palfrey, and Garet Crenshaw each collected two RBIs each in the win.

Koen Vant Klooster was brilliant on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out seven batters, earning his 3rd win of the season. The bullpen continued to shut down Kamloops the rest of the way as the team completed the shutout.

It has already been set that the Falcons will face the Bellingham Bells in the first round of the WCL playoffs. The Falcons will host game one of the three-game series. Schedule and ticket information will be available in the coming days.

With the win, the Falcons clinch their playoff spot and improved to 14-9 in the second half of the season and 28-22 overall. There are still four games to go in the regular season as the Falcons will finish their series with Kamloops on Thursday night and then host the Wenatchee Applesox Friday-Sunday. All games are at Elks Stadium and tickets are still available.

