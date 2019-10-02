Okanagan Premier League founder Brandon McCallum (left) and the 2019 OPL Champions Titan FC captain celebrate at the leagues inaugural championships in March. (Contributed)

Passionate soccer players across the Okanagan are being recruited for a indoor league this winter.

The Okanagan Premier League is entering its second year and is expanded from eight teams into 14 teams. League commissioner Brandon McCallum hopes to recruit 12 more players into the Div. 2 league as a way to expand off-season options for players.

“I want to continue growing the base of this league as a testament to playing proper football the best way we can in the Okanagan.” said McCallum.

He said that expanding to 14 teams has been difficult and that recruiting even more players for soccer during the fall and winter appeals only to the most passionate of players — most of which are already registered in the league.

But with teams coming in from Vernon, Peachland and West Kelowna for the lower level Div. 2, the league has expanded its compatibility to all levels of players in the Okanagan.

“We want players to feel comfortable playing at whatever level they’re at,” said McCallum.

“The interest in the league means that momentum for the sport is building. The divisions are going to be fun and competitive, and Div. 2 is going to be just as competitive as Div. 1, but it’s about staying fit over the winter and having a good time doing it.”

Players can join in as singles or with a few friends and will be matched with a team in need of players in their respective level of play.

McCallum, who’s been heavily involved with Okanagan soccer over the past six years with UBC Okanagan, Kelowna United and Okanagan FC, said that part of the sport of soccer is welcoming in new and variously-experienced players.

More information on joining the Okanagan Premier League can be directed to okanaganpremierleague@gmail.com.

Players wanted: Additional players invited to Okanagan indoor soccer league

