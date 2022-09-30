(Play On! Canada/Twitter)

Play On! Road hockey tournament returning to Kelowna after four-year hiatus

Canada’s largest street hockey tournament coming this weekend

After four long years, ‘Canada’s Sports Festival’ is back in action.

Play On!, the largest street hockey tournament in the country and a partner with Hockey Night in Canada, ends its season this weekend (Oct. 1-2) in Kelowna.

Players hit the pavement on Water Street near Prospera Place starting at 8a.m. on Saturday for the seventh time in Kelowna since 2010, and the first since 2018. Also on hand will be games, food trucks, and entertainment throughout the tournament.

Parking and traffic around Prospera Place will be affected for most of the weekend. Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue will be closed beginning at 5a.m. on Sept. 30 to allow for event setup.

Water will remain closed until 11p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Parking will also be partially restricted at the Dolphins parking lot.

With nine stops throughout the country since July, Kelowna will be the third of three B.C. stops for the tournament, having visited Nanaimo and Surrey in September.

For more information on the event, including a schedule, click here.

