Kelowna Falcons open their 2023 season on Friday, June 2. (Trevor Miller/File Photo)

Kelowna Falcons open their 2023 season on Friday, June 2. (Trevor Miller/File Photo)

Play ball! Kelowna Falcons announce 2023 schedule

The Falcons open their season in Portland on Friday, June 2

Baseball’s offseason is rounding third and heading for home as the Kelowna Falcons season starts in less than three months.

The West Coast League (WCL) team announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning as it’s 86 days until the season begins.

“I felt we had a good team with a number of good athletes last season, but we were hit by the injury bug,” said General Manager Mark Nonis. “With a year of recruiting under their belt and a renewed focus the coaching staff is piecing together another very competitive roster for this upcoming season. I’m excited to get going.”

The Falcons open the season on Friday, June 2 on the road against the Portland Pickles. Four days later, the team will host their home opener on June 6 when they welcome the Nanaimo Nightowls to town.

June 30th is when the Falcons take on the Kamloops NorthPaws for the first time throughout the year.

The Falcons 54-game schedule runs from June 2 to Aug. 6.

READ MORE: Is this the Krusty Krab? No it’s the Kelowna Rockets wearing Spongebob-themed jerseys

READ MORE: Special teams a factor in Kelowna Rockets loss to Prince George

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaLocal SportsSportsWest Coast League

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Special teams a factor in Kelowna Rockets loss to Prince George
Next story
Golf in February: Penticton course the first in Okanagan to open for season

Just Posted

Screenshot of released Meadow Valley Meats video (Animal Justice Canada/Screenshot of video)
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)
Szturc, Iginla among other Kelowna athletes recognized by City and PacificSport

ProducKIDvity founder and CEO, Alexandra Carnio. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Kelowna childcare centre the only of its kind in B.C.

While much of British Columbia had below normal snow levels, the Okanagan, Boundary, Nicola and Upper Fraser West regions had more snow than usual as of March 1, 2023. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
March snow measurements near normal in much of B.C.

Pop-up banner image