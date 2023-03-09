Play ball! Kelowna Falcons announce 2023 schedule

The Falcons open their season in Portland on Friday, June 2

Baseball’s offseason is rounding third and heading for home as the Kelowna Falcons season starts in less than three months.

The West Coast League (WCL) team announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning as it’s 86 days until the season begins.

“I felt we had a good team with a number of good athletes last season, but we were hit by the injury bug,” said General Manager Mark Nonis. “With a year of recruiting under their belt and a renewed focus the coaching staff is piecing together another very competitive roster for this upcoming season. I’m excited to get going.”

The Falcons open the season on Friday, June 2 on the road against the Portland Pickles. Four days later, the team will host their home opener on June 6 when they welcome the Nanaimo Nightowls to town.

June 30th is when the Falcons take on the Kamloops NorthPaws for the first time throughout the year.

The Falcons 54-game schedule runs from June 2 to Aug. 6.

