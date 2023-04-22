Play Ball! Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association throws first pitch of the season

The Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) held their opening day festivities on Saturday, April 22 at Elks Stadium. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

It’s the top of the first inning for the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) as they held their opening day at Elks Stadium on Saturday, April 22 to open the 2023 season.

Elks Stadium opened at 8 a.m. as baseball activities took place throughout the day. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., teams ranging from ages 4-9 got to practice with their teams at different stations and then take part in competition. Each team got to work on throwing, hitting, catching, and got to take part in a base race.

At 4 p.m., the U18 AAA Kelowna Sun Devils threw the first pitch of their season in the first of two games against the Ridge Meadows Royals.

After the first game, COMBA is holding their opening ceremonies, which includes a parade with all the teams from each division.

Opening Day will finish off with game two between the Sun Devils and Royals following the conclusion of the opening ceremonies.

BaseballKelownaOkanagan