PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Golds top cats at VSS Panthers’ hoops tourney

Salmon Arm Golds were indeed golden at the Vernon Panthers’ senior boys invitational basketball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
The Golds captured the tournament going 3-0, defeating the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 90-79 in the final.
Salmon Arm earned their spotin the championship with a pair of convincing victories, 90-66 over West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears, and reached the 100-point mark in a 102-60 romp over Vernon’s Fulton Maroons.
The Maroons were 0-3, losinig 77-56 to the South Kamloops Titans and 95-65 to the host Panthers.
VSS finished its home event at 1-2, falling 71-66 to the Whundas and 75-58 to Mt. Boucherie.
• In North Zone junior boys league action, VSS downed crosstown rivals Fulton 49-42 at Fulton SecondarY.