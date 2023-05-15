PHOTOS: Pickleball Mania descends upon Vernon

Audience look on during play from the B.C. Pickleball Provincial Championships from Vernon (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Vernon locals Sunny Booth and Jay Turner (first two on right) celebrate atop the podium after placing second in the 3.5, 65 plus category at the B.C. Provincial Pickleball Championships over the weekend in Vernon, B.C. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Kamloops’ Brett Forsythe makes a backhand shot during the men’s doubles 5.0 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Vancouver’s Nathan Choi gears up for a shot during the men’s doubles 4.5 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo)(Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Christopher Ross and Jeremy Comazzetto in action during the men’s doubles 5.0 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) An athlete in the 65 plus category returns a ball during play on Sunday from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Jeremy Comazzetto hits the ball during the men’s doubles 5.0 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Kelowna’s Richard Xiang and Richmond’s Tyler Yan compete during the men’s doubles 4.5 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo)(Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) The Kamloops duo of Brett Forsythe and Brent Jackson in action during the men’s doubles 5.0 all ages final on Sunday, May 14 from Vernon. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo)(Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo) Matthew Jarvis and Nathan Choi celebrate after winning the gold medal at the men’s doubles 4.5 all ages competition at the BC Provincial Pickleball Championships in Vernon (Bowen Assman-Morning Star Photo)

The heat was on inside, and outside of the Vernon Pickleball Complex over the weekend, at the Pickleball Depot B.C. Provincial Championship.

Four days of dinking and smashing was on the table, as the Vernon site saw over 600 competitors compete in a slew of age and ability categories.

“It was the first ever B.C provincial championship and also the largest championship held in Canada,” said tournament director Richard Chambers.

Thursday saw the singles matches take place, where Kelowna’s Jordan Renwick won the 5.0 (which is the highest level) event.

Friday was for women’s doubles, Saturday for mixed doubles and the final day was the men’s doubles competition.

The 5.0 doubles final saw two Kamloops teams face off, Brett Forsythe and Brent Jackson battled Christopher Ross and Jeremy Comazzetto.

Ross and Comazzetto came through in the end to win the championship, 11-6, 11-8.

In the 4.5 category, the Vancouver duo of Matthew Jarvis and Nathan Choi defeated Kelowna’s Richard Xiang and Richmond’s Tyler Yan by a 11-9, 11-5 score.

Additionally, two Vernonites, Sunny Booth and Jay Turner, placed second in the men’s 3.5 65 plus category.

For more information, and for full results, visit pickleballbrackets.com

READ MORE: Kamloops Venom put bite on Vernon Tigers

READ MORE: People of all ages and abilities learn lawn bowling in Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SportsVernon