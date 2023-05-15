PHOTOS: Pickleball Mania descends upon Vernon

The heat was on inside, and outside of the Vernon Pickleball Complex over the weekend, at the Pickleball Depot B.C. Provincial Championship.
Four days of dinking and smashing was on the table, as the Vernon site saw over 600 competitors compete in a slew of age and ability categories.
“It was the first ever B.C provincial championship and also the largest championship held in Canada,” said tournament director Richard Chambers.
Thursday saw the singles matches take place, where Kelowna’s Jordan Renwick won the 5.0 (which is the highest level) event.
Friday was for women’s doubles, Saturday for mixed doubles and the final day was the men’s doubles competition.
The 5.0 doubles final saw two Kamloops teams face off, Brett Forsythe and Brent Jackson battled Christopher Ross and Jeremy Comazzetto.
Ross and Comazzetto came through in the end to win the championship, 11-6, 11-8.
In the 4.5 category, the Vancouver duo of Matthew Jarvis and Nathan Choi defeated Kelowna’s Richard Xiang and Richmond’s Tyler Yan by a 11-9, 11-5 score.
Additionally, two Vernonites, Sunny Booth and Jay Turner, placed second in the men’s 3.5 65 plus category.
For more information, and for full results, visit pickleballbrackets.com
