PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)
(Logan Lockhart- Western News)(Logan Lockhart- Western News)

A new season of Okanagan men’s rugby is officially underway.

The Penticton Harlequins and Vernon Jackals played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at the Peach City’s McNicol Park.

Vernon launched a successful second-half comeback after falling behind 15-5.

Saturday marked both teams’ first match of the summer season.

The Jackals have won the Okanagan Rugby Union’s playoff trophy six years in a row.

The teams won’t meet again in regular-season play until May 27, when Penticton visits Vernon.

Penticton and Vernon are joined in the division by the Salmon Arm Yeti.

The Yeti will play host to the Harlequins next weekend, May 6, with the Jackals visiting the same pitch one week later on May 13.

READ MORE: Seventh heaven for Vernon Jackals over Salmon Arm

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Local SportsPentictonrugbyVernon

Previous story
‘Pretty surreal:’ Canada’s Keishana Washington looking forward to WNBA opportunity

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service, the Lake Country Fire Department, and many more rural fire services are running through possible scenarios at Jack Seaton Park on Saturday morning to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Preparing for fire season: BC Wildfire Service runs through scenarios in Lake Country

Kelowna’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony took place at Ben Lee Park on Friday, April 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Crew heard ‘loud bang’ before emergency landing in Kelowna: TSB

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna