PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

After helping her team to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match in hostile territory Tuesday, George Elliot Coyotes captain Abby Einarson had a message for her charges:

“Just 25 more points, girls, and we go to the B.C. championships.”

Well, it took 50 more points but Einarson and the Coyotes are off to the B.C. AA Senior Girls High School Volleyball Championships, defeating the Kalamalka Lakers 3-1 in front of a packed house at Coldstream’s Kal Secondary gym featuring supporters and unnamed mascots for both teams (Kal’s unofficially went by Kaligator for one-night only; the Coyotes settled on Wylie for theirs for the game).

Elliot defeated Kal 25-16, 25-19, 16-25 and 25-17 to earn what is believed to be the team’s first provincial championship berth in at least two decades. The Coyotes have hosted the provincials once before, but qualified that year as a host team.

The Coyotes forced the backdoor challenge by results from the Okanagan Valley AA championships last weekend in Summerland.

The Lakers made it to the final, losing to the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops, who eliminated George Elliot in the semifinals (Kal knocked out the host Rockets).

The Coyotes defeated Summerland in the bronze medal game and, because they didn’t play Kal during the Okanagan tournament, they could then challenge Kal for the second Okanagan berth to the B.C. tournament.

It was a rule the Lakers incorrectly thought had been abolished.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement,” said Lakers head coach Maria Hansen. “We laid it all on the line in the match we needed to win at Valleys, beating Sa-Hali in pool play. This insured we would not meet GESS in the semis as we knew they were a strong team. We then went on to beat Summerland in the semis in five sets in what should have qualified us for provincials. GESS lost to Sahali in their semi.”

Hansen had been hoping to lead the Lakers to a 16th B.C. tournament appearance.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow,” she said. “It has been an emotional roller coaster for them (players) and I think were overwhelmed as they feel what they earned was being taken away.”


The Kalamalka Secondary’s unnamed mascot, left, and a young fan try to get the home crowd revved up during a break in the backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball match between the Kal Lakers and George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country. The Coyotes defeated the Lakers 3-1 to advance to the B.C. AA championships next week in Burnaby. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Georgia Elliot (14) of the Kalamalka Lakers blocks a George Elliot Coyote point attempt, with help, from teammate Taylor Francks (9) during a backdoor challenge senior girls high school volleyball game Tuesday at Kal Secondary. The Coyotes beat the Lakers 3-1 to advance to the B.C. AA championships in Burnaby. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers teammates Jessica Grages (3) and Olivia Tymkiw (13) team up to get the ball past George Elliot Coyotes defender Sheena Macfarlane during a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball game Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Olivia Tymkiw of the Kalamalka Lakers (13) tries to get the ball past George Elliot Coyotes blocker Georgia MacLean in senior girls volleyball action Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers middle Madison Fox (12) tries to get a ball through the double block of George Elliot Coyotes teammates Georgia MacLean (left) and Jasanna Kunz in senior girls volleyball action Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes blockers Georgia MacLean (10) and Jasanna Kunz get their hands on a ball spiked by Madison Fox (12) of the Kalamalka Lakers in senior girls volleyball action Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Fans of Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes cheer on their charges at Kal Secondary School in Coldstream Tuesday, during a senior girls volleyball challenge match between the Coyotes and Kal Lakers. George Elliot beat Kal 3-1 to advance to the B.C. senior girls AA championships in Burnaby. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Secondary’s unnamed mascot (Kaligator? Laker?) tries to get the home crowd fired up during a break in a senior girls volleyball backdoor challenge match between the Kal Lakers and George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes defender Tessa Ivans (centre) keeps her eye on the ball with support from teammates Thea Ley (left) and Jasanna Kunz during a senior girls volleyball backdoor challenge game Tuesday at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers teammates Taylor Francks (left) and jessiga Grages celebrate a point during a senior girls volleyball backdoor challenge game against Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers teammates Olivia Tymkiw (from left), Jessica Grages and Georgia Elliot celebrate a point, along with the home fans, in a senior girls volleyball backdoor challenge game against Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers teammates Taylor Francks (from left), Olivia Tymkiw, Jessica Grages, Georgia Elliot and Hannah Miller celebrate what would be their team’s lone win in a 3-1 backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball loss on home court Tuesday to Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Kalamalka Lakers head coach Maria Hansen (right) celebrates a point during a timeout with libero Brookelyn Hill (10) during a senior girls volleyball backdoor challenge match Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Megaphones, signs, noise makers. They were all front-and-centre Tuesday at Kal Secondary, trying to root on the hometown Kalamalka Lakers in a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball game against Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes, whose supporters filled the other half of the bleachers. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes defender Jasanna Kunz (4) returns a ball while teammatesw Sheena Macfarlane (from left), Tessa Ivans, and Thea Ley look on during a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball game Tuesday at Kalamalka Secondary in Coldstream. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Olivia Tymkiw of Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers (13) tries to get the ball past George Elliot Coyotes blockers Jasanna Kunz (4) and Maya Ufimzeff (7) during a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball game Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes setter Sheena Macfarlane (left) powers the ball past Kalamalka Lakers blockers Olivia Tymkiw (13) and Madison Fox (12) during a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball game Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes left-side hitter Tessa Ivans (3) has her smash blocked by Georgia Elliot (14) and Hannah Miller of the Kalamalka Lakers during a backdoor challenge senior girls volleyball match Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
George Elliot Coyotes teammates Abby Einarson (from left). Jasanna Kunz, Georgia MacLean, Tessa Ivans, Maya Ufimzeff and Sheena Macfarlane celebrate earning a spot in the B.C. AA senior girls volleyball championship following a 3-1 win over the hometown Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

