PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

Vancouver Coastal karate athlete Haumi Tarighatbin (red) faces off against Cancouver Island Central Coast athlete Hudson Ball Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Athletes from Zone 8 Cariboo North East take a turn as spectators during a ringette game as part of the 2022 B.C. Winter Games in Vernon’s Kal Tire Place North Saturday, March 25. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Thompson Okanagan karate athlete Charlie Duller lands a kick against Cariboo North East athlete Oscar McCarron Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Hailey MacLeod (blue) of Zone 6 Vancouver Island Central Coast grapples against Alandra Steiger of Zone 8 Cariboo North East in judo Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the B.C. Winter Games at Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Sawyer Miley (blue) of the Fraser Valley wraps up Alex Ezaki of Vancouver Island Central Coast in judo Saturday, March 25, during day two of the B.C. Winter Games in Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Fraser River’s Emilia Ramirez Salazar performs in rhythmic gymnastics Saturday, March 25, during the B.C. Winter Games at W.L. Seaton Secondary School in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Daelyn Bunyan of Zone 6 Vancouver Island Central Coast competes in rhythmic gymnastics Saturday, March 25, as part of the B.C. Winter Games. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Maya Costa of Zone 6 makes her finishing pose in rhythmic gymnastics Saturday, March 25, during day two of the B.C. Winter Games at Seaton Secondary. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Judges busily mark down scores during rhythmic gymnastics at the B.C. Winter Games Saturday, March 25. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) A ringette skater for a team made up of Zone 6 (Vancouver Island Central Coast) and Zone 7 (North West) athletes fires the ring on net in a game against Zone 4 Fraser River Saturday, March 25, at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon during the B.C. Winter Games. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) A Fraser River Ringette skater guards the ring against an opponent Saturday, March 25, during the B.C. Winter Games at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Competition continued in all 15 sports for day two of the 2022 B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon Saturday, March 25.

There was plenty of noise in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary School during karate competition as coaches barked instructions and encouragement to their athletes. The scores in the karate competitions got closer and closer as the day went on.

Meanwhile, the Clarence Fulton Secondary School gymnasium was packed with spectators to watch judo. The athletes took to the mats, grappling for points and the chance to be crowned champion at the Games.

“This is one of my favourite events on the schedule,” said Jeremy Grant, provincial advisor for judo at the Games. “This is a time for the athletes to get excited about competition, excited about being part of a larger community, and they have these tremendous experiences on the mats.”

Rhythmic gymnastics took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at W.L. Seaton Secondary School, and also had a full house of spectators. The athletes wowed the judges and the crowd alike, flinging balls into the air and catching them deftly, and dancing around the floor in sync with the music.

Saturday was also a jam packed day of ringette. Teams battled it out in Kal Tire Place North all day, while athletes in other sports took the games in as spectators between their events.

As of Saturday evening, Zone 4 (Fraser River) is in first place in the Games with 78 medals. Vancouver Coastal is in second with 49 medals and right behind them are the home athletes, Thompson Okanagan, with 48 medals.

The competition continues Sunday, March 26, with events scheduled until 12:30 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

