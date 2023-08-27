PHOTOS: 55+ BC Games fourth and final day in Abbotsford

Participants in the 55+ BC Games competed in multiple sports over four days in Abbotsford. The event wrapped up on Saturday, Aug. 27. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Saturday was the fourth and final day of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford, and it included 15 different competitions.

Athletes from around the province took place in cycling road race with a hill climb, along with archery, badminton, darts, equestrian, five-pin-bowling, hockey, ice curling, pickleball, slo-pitch, soccer, swimming, table tennis, and several track and field events.

Abbotsford has now passed the flag to representatives from Salmon Arm, who will host from Sept. 10 to 14, 2024.

Visit abbynews.com for more coverage.

