Penticton Vees sweep Trail Smoke Eaters, head to 2nd round of playoffs

The Vees start Round No. 2 at the SOEC on April 14; opponent TBD

The Penticton Vees used a 5-1 victory Wednesday night, to sweep the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round of the BCHL Playoffs. (Photo- Jennifer Small)

The Penticton Vees are second-round bound after sweeping the Trail Smoke Eaters four games in a row in the first round of playoffs.

Josh Nadeau and Owen Simpson each scored a pair of goals Wednesday night, April 5, leading the Penticton Vees to a 5-1 victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game No. 4 of the Interior Division Interior Conference Quarterfinal series.

Penticton’s win marked its fifth-straight playoff sweep, dating back to last year’s B.C. Hockey League Playoffs.

Although the team will begin second-round play on April 14, their opponent has yet to be determined.

Along with Nadeau and Simpson, Dovar Tinling also found the back of the net for the Vees at the Cominco Arena in the West Kootenays.

Adam Marshall scored Trail’s only goal, as his team watched its season end in the first round to the Vees for the second consecutive season.

Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo made 26 saves to record his fourth-career BCHL playoff win.

“The key for us and the key going forward is Luca (Di Pasquo),” said Vees’ assistant coach Steve Cawley. “Start of the third period, with us ahead 2-1, he stood tall to let us settle and get it going again.”

Penticton’s won 19 games in a row, dating back to the regular season.

The Vees were joined by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Alberni Valley Bulldogs in advancing to the BCHL playoffs’ second round on Wednesday night.

A full league bracket can be found on the BCHL website.

