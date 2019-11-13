Darwin Lakoduk (right) has been acquired by the Penticton Vees from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for Vincent Nardone in a B.C. Hockey League trade announced this week. (Submitted photo)

Penticton Vees acquire forward Lakoduk from Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees have acquired forward Darwin Lakoduk in a trade with the Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees continued their trading ways with the acquisition of 19-year-old forward Darwin Lakoduk from the Victoria Grizzlies.

The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) franchise made the announcement Tuesday that Lakoduk was coming to Penticton in exchange for forward Vincent Nardone (2000).

The newcomer is in his sophomore BCHL season and so far this year has scored five goals and seven assists in 25 games.

The 5’10”, 167-pound forward has played in a total of 79 games in the league, totalling 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points.

The Edmonton, Alta. native also played a role in the leadership of the Grizzlies being named an assistant captain at the beginning of the season.

Prior to his time in Junior ‘A’, Lakoduk played a season with the Victoria Cougars of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 48 games, including adding three goals and 12 points in seven playoff games.

Nardone, 19, was in his first season with the Vees, registering four goals and four assist in 22 games. Penticton acquired the Rosemere, Que. native in the summer from the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

The Vees are back in action with another three-game week beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 13) night when they travel to the Shuswap to face-off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Shaw Centre with the game broadcast on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with the Voice of the Vees, Trevor Miller.

The Vees are back home for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against Salmon Arm and Wenatchee, respectively. Game time Friday is 7 p.m. and Saturday is a 6 p.m. start.

 

