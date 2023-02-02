Penticton to host 86 hockey teams across North America for CSSHL Championships

This year’s tournament marks the seventh time Penticton has hosted the event

A total of 86 hockey teams from Canada and the United States are coming to Penticton this winter for one the region’s largest sport-tourism events.

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships returns to the Peach City from March 6-19, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m.

Hosted by the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, squads from across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho will compete across all six CSSHL divisions.

“The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons,” said Kevin Goodwin, chief operating officer of the CSSHL.

This year’s tournament will mark the seventh time Penticton has hosted the event. The Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre have been announced as the venues.

Divisions include U15, U15 Prep, U16 Prep, U17 Prep, U18 Prep, and U18 Female Prep, with teams from Kelowna, Delta and Burnaby among the defending champions in select conferences.

Tickets can be purchased as full tournament passes or in single-game form at valleyfirsttix.com.

