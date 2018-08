Super League Triathlon was set to make its North American debut in Penticton Aug. 17 to 19, though the pro races have been delayed due to smoke. Photo provided

The men’s and women’s pro races in the Penticton Super League Triathlon have been suspended until further notice due to smoky conditions caused by wildfires in the Okanagan.

Although the first day of races went off without a hitch, Super League Triathlon co-founders Chris McCormack and Michael D’Hulst announced in a video on social media that the pro events are being suspended, at least for now, due to the thick haze of smoke in the region.

